Berenberg Bank Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($59.79) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($65.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €50.68 ($52.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($41.57) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($69.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.93.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

