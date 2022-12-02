Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

