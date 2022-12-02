Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $27.61

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $28.94. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.
The company has a market cap of $857.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
