Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $27.61

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $28.94. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The company has a market cap of $857.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $14,006,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,441,000 after buying an additional 755,993 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,205.2% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 688,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 636,201 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 613,696 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,483,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

