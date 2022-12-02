Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $679,494.39 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BILL opened at $123.64 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $269.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

