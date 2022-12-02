Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.37

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.37 and last traded at $83.15, with a volume of 642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.77.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

