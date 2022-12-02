Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Biocept Price Performance

Biocept stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biocept Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Biocept in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

