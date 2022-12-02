BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 33,905 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $698,103.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $211,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Greef Roderick De sold 4,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $97,695.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $205,485.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $33,195.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $935.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.