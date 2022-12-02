Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 469,679 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 343,619 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,531 shares of company stock valued at $697,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of BE stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.87.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

