BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlueRiver Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,450,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueRiver Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLUA opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

BlueRiver Acquisition Company Profile

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

