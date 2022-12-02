Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BZWHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call Stock Performance
BZWHF stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $23.00.
