BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 173,253 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 561.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Renasant were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Renasant by 279.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Renasant by 156.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.16. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Renasant Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

