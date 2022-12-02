BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 28,218 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,621,000 after purchasing an additional 808,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

