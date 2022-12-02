BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,408 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.1 %

JLL stock opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

