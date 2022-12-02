BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,767 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 60.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Wipro Trading Up 0.6 %

Wipro Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

