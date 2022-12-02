BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 50,696 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

