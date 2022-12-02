BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 55,887 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,887 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IGT opened at $25.06 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

