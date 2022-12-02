BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.