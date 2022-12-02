BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

ATR opened at $107.09 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

