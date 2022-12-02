BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 134,064 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,064 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGO. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Gogo Price Performance

Gogo Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $15.77 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.