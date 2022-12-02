BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,022 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in RPM International by 113.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in RPM International by 151.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

NYSE:RPM opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.17.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

