BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 34,771 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

