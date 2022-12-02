BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 43,996 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

