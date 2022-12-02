BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,210 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 139,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.