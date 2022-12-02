BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after buying an additional 1,318,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,594,000 after buying an additional 381,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $12.84 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

