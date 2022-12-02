BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

