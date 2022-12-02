BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,523 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BRF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in BRF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 63,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BRF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BRF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.74. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

