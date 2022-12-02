BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Altice USA Trading Down 10.1 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.10 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.