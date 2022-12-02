BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $137.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.