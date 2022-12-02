BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

NYSE:FNV opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

