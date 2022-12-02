BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

