BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,460 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synovus Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

