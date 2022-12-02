BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $13,184,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,141 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,823 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

