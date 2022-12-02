BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of MRTN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

