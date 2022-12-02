BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,763 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 181.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

