BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.10 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

