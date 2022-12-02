BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.20 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 346.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 536,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,222.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPX opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

