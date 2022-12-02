BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.32 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 97.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Price Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

