BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 125.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 191.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 69.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire Cuts Dividend

NYSE SR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Spire’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.