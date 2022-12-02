BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $418.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $770.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

