BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.45 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,991 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $18.78 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.