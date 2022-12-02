BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 328,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.