BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,740,000 after purchasing an additional 611,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

