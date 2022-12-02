BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 71,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.1 %

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.92.

NYSE DECK opened at $390.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.30 and its 200 day moving average is $311.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $410.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

