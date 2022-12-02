BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 291.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,801,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

