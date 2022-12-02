BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 285,480 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 42.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

WES stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

