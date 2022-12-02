BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6,951.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.