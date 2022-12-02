BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,606,000 after acquiring an additional 137,222 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

ALK opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

