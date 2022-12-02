BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,179 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 259,562.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,060 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 107.1% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 87,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,731.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.57. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 59.63%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

