BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,173 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5,312.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 236.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.69 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.