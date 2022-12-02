BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 32,433 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

